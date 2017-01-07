8 Times Pharrell Williams Wore Sneakers and Boots on the Red Carpet

If there’s one thing Pharrell Williams is known for when it comes to fashion, it’s that his style is never conventional.
Even for formal red carpet events, Williams stays true to what he loves, especially footwear. When Williams arrives to the Golden Globes on Sunday, his outfit will be anyone’s guess. The singer and designer is nominated for Best Original Score — Motion Picture for his work with Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch on the film “Hidden Figures.”
Thanks to his collaborations with Adidas and Timberland, Williams has a closet full of cool kicks and boots that are usually way cooler than any conventional red carpet shoe. Here, we’re rounding up eight times Williams wore sneakers or boots on the red carpet.
Williams wore bubblegum pink sneakers to a pre-Oscars party in February 2016.
Williams in white Timberland boots with a custom sketch design in April 2016.
Williams in black Timberland boots with white laces at the December 2016 premiere of “Hidden Figures.”
Williams wearing Nike snowboarding boots in 2010.
Williams wore red custom Timberland boots to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.
Williams in custom Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in 2014.
Williams wearing his Adidas Hu NMD sneakers at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
Williams wearing Timberland boots at the 2014 Grammy Awards.
Click through the gallery to see more of Pharrell Williams’ style.
Want More?
Pharrell’s Next Ad Campaign for Chanel Might Surprise You
How Anna Kendrick Ended Up Shoeless at Her First Golden Globes