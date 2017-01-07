8 Times Pharrell Williams Wore Sneakers and Boots on the Red Carpet

View Slideshow Pharrell Williams REX Shutterstock

If there’s one thing Pharrell Williams is known for when it comes to fashion, it’s that his style is never conventional.

Even for formal red carpet events, Williams stays true to what he loves, especially footwear. When Williams arrives to the Golden Globes on Sunday, his outfit will be anyone’s guess. The singer and designer is nominated for Best Original Score — Motion Picture for his work with Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch on the film “Hidden Figures.”

Thanks to his collaborations with Adidas and Timberland, Williams has a closet full of cool kicks and boots that are usually way cooler than any conventional red carpet shoe. Here, we’re rounding up eight times Williams wore sneakers or boots on the red carpet.

Williams wore bubblegum pink sneakers to a pre-Oscars party in February 2016.

At a pre-Oscars dinner in February 2016 wearing pink sneakers with wife Helen Lasichanh. REX Shutterstock

Williams in white Timberland boots with a custom sketch design in April 2016.

Pharrell wearing customized Timberland boots at an event for “The Voice” in April 2016. REX Shutterstock

Williams in black Timberland boots with white laces at the December 2016 premiere of “Hidden Figures.”

Pharrell Williams wearing black Timberland boots at the “Hidden Figures” premiere in New York in December 2016. REX Shutterstock

Williams wearing Nike snowboarding boots in 2010.

Pharrell wore printed Nike snowboarding boots to the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France in 2010. REX Shutterstock.

Williams wore red custom Timberland boots to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

In red customized Timberland boots to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REX Shutterstock.

Williams in custom Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in 2014.

Pharrell wore customized Adidas Stan Smith kicks to the Rebels With a Cause Gala in 2014. REX Shutterstock.

Williams wearing his Adidas Hu NMD sneakers at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

At the 2016 Grammy Awards, Pharrell wore a pair of Adidas NMD sneakers customized with the phrase “Human Race.” REX Shutterstock.

Williams wearing Timberland boots at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Pharrell Williams in a vintage Vivienne Westwood hat and Timberland boots. REX/Shutterstock.

