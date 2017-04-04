Paris Jackson Ditched Her Sophia Webster Heels at the Daily Front Row Awards

Paris Jackson at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2. REX Shutterstock

At the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, Paris Jackson wasn’t about to let uncomfortable heels ruin her speech.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson received the emerging talent award, and when she arrived at the podium she had kicked her Sophia Webster heels aside.

Jackson got the crowd going with her speech, telling the audience that included Kim Kardashian West and Hailey Baldwin that, “As I accept this award I have to make a promise to everybody in this room, that from this day forward, every step that I take and every decision that I make is with love in my heart and with hope to get one more step ahead in fighting the good fight.”

The young star paired the shoes with a Naeem Khan minidress.

Paris Jackson at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2 wearing a Naeem Khan dress and Sophia Webster sandals. REX Shutterstock

Jackson’s Sophia Webster sandals. REX Shutterstock

Today is Jackson’s 19th birthday, and in a message posted on Instagram by her stylist Sonia Young, she wrote, “I love you even though you dislike the shoes I choose for you,” accompanied by a photo of Jackson sans-shoes at the awards.

✌🏼🌻🌻HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY REGAL HIPPIE 🌻🌻✌🏼You are an angel who walks on this earth and am proud to call you a friend. Thank you for fighting the good fight and most importantly being YOU. I can't wait to see all of the amazing things you accomplish. I love you even though you dislike the shoes I choose for you. #19🤗 A post shared by Sonia Young (@soniamichelle) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Just a day earlier, Jackson attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, where she opted for a bright peacock-inspired Yanina Couture gown that hid her Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Queen P @parisjackson 👗:@yaninafashion 👛:@edie_parker 👠:@stuartweitzman 💍: @alisonlou @efcollection @grazielagems A post shared by Sonia Young (@soniamichelle) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

