Paris Jackson Reportedly Signs Deal With Calvin Klein

Paris Jackson wearing Calvin Klein at the Met Gala on May 1. REX Shutterstock

On the heels of her first appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, Paris Jackson is reportedly set to sign a modeling deal with Calvin Klein.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will apparently get a seven-figure deal with the iconic American fashion label, according to Page Six. A source told the publication that Paris will appear in ad campaigns for the brand and wear Calvin Klein looks on red carpets.

She wore a Calvin Klein black cut-out duchesse satin gown with black ankle-strap sandals to her first Met Gala on Monday, where she hung out with fellow model pals Bella Hadid and Ruby Rose.

Paris Jackson attended her first Met Gala wearing a Calvin Klein black duchesse satin cut-out dress and black ankle-strap sandals. REX Shutterstock

Paris Jackson inside the Met Gala on May 1 with Ruby Rose (right) and Bella Hadid. REX Shutterstock

Jackson already hinted at her Calvin Klein deal on her Instagram. She recently posted a photo of herself with some friends wearing denim overalls, captioning the photo “#calvins,” a nod to the label’s ad campaigns.

#calvins A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Jackson is already signed with IMG Models in March, and has walked several glamorous red carpets lately. She’s already been dressed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, has been on the cover of fashion editor Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book magazine and attended the Givenchy runway show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Paris Jackson wearing a Balmain gown and platform sandals at the 2017 Grammys. REX Shutterstock

Paris Jackson sits front row at the Givenchy men’s show in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Surely there will be an official announcement soon from Jackson and Calvin Klein, so stay tuned.

