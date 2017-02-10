Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW

Nearly 10 years ago, Paris Hilton scored a hit record out of the pop tune “Stars Are Blind” — and she channeled her anthem with a daring style statement.
The shoe designer hit the runway at New York Fashion Week on Friday for Christian Cowan’s fall ’17 presentation in a barely there crop top and matching skirt embellished with the celestial treatment.
More shiny embellishments continued down to her heels, which were sky-high glitter pumps by Charlotte Olympia.
The sparkling footwear features an almond toe profile and light-catching glitter finish, and retailed for $895, but is currently sold out.
To close the show, the entrepreneur hit the catwalk in another eye-catching number — a silver dress featuring colossal paillettes and a crown perched on her head that she dubbed in an Instagram video: “Queen of the runway,” which played to George Michael’s “Freedom! 90” in a clip of her strut.
She had on Charlotte Olympia’s Paparazzi pumps that incorporate black suede, crystal detail and a 5.5-inch heel.
Taking to Instagram, Cowan praised the blonde for helping him make his NYFW debut.
“THANK YOU @parishilton,” he wrote. “Not only did she walk in my show, she walked twice and closed it! Your support for my first #NYFW show means the world.”
