Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW

View Slideshow Paris Hilton for Christian Cowan fall '17 at NYFW. REX Shutterstock.

Nearly 10 years ago, Paris Hilton scored a hit record out of the pop tune “Stars Are Blind” — and she channeled her anthem with a daring style statement.

The shoe designer hit the runway at New York Fashion Week on Friday for Christian Cowan’s fall ’17 presentation in a barely there crop top and matching skirt embellished with the celestial treatment.

#StarsAreBlind ✨🌟👸🏼🌟✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:10am PST

More shiny embellishments continued down to her heels, which were sky-high glitter pumps by Charlotte Olympia.

The sparkling footwear features an almond toe profile and light-catching glitter finish, and retailed for $895, but is currently sold out.

Paris Hilton wears a design by Christian Cowan teamed with Charlotte Olympia’s “Paparazzi” strass platform pumps. Courtesy of Instagram/Paris Hilton.

Rocking the runway for @ChristianCowan. ✨💃🏼✨ #NYFW. A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

To close the show, the entrepreneur hit the catwalk in another eye-catching number — a silver dress featuring colossal paillettes and a crown perched on her head that she dubbed in an Instagram video: “Queen of the runway,” which played to George Michael’s “Freedom! 90” in a clip of her strut.

Paris Hilton for Christian Cowan fall ’17 at NYFW REX Shutterstock.

She had on Charlotte Olympia’s Paparazzi pumps that incorporate black suede, crystal detail and a 5.5-inch heel.

Taking to Instagram, Cowan praised the blonde for helping him make his NYFW debut.

“THANK YOU @parishilton,” he wrote. “Not only did she walk in my show, she walked twice and closed it! Your support for my first #NYFW show means the world.”

#Queen of the Runway ✨✨✨👸🏼✨✨✨ #NYFW 🗽 A video posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PST



