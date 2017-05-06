Paris Hilton Sparkled From Head to Toe in Her Namesake Heels at Race to Erase MS Gala

Paris Hilton wears her namesake shoes at the 2017 Race to Erase MS gala in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

There were plenty of reasons for Paris Hilton to kick up her heels on Friday at the Race to Erase MS gala in Los Angeles.

The lifestyle brand entrepreneur was breaking in new shoes from her namesake footwear line on the orange carpet while lending a boost of star power to help fund research to fight multiple sclerosis.

Hilton was joined by her boyfriend, “The Leftovers” actor Chris Zylka, and posed for photos wearing a silver gown embellished with crystal bead detail teamed with her silver iridescent pumps.

Earlier in the week, Hilton shot a new campaign for the shoe line, of which its new styles also include boots, heels and ballerina flats.

“Shoes you can go to clubbing in, go to work in, chill in, go to the beach; I want to make everything for everyone, but also affordable luxury; so everyone can enjoy the runway style at a good price,” she shared with Footwear News previously at the 2017 MOCA Gala.

Obsessed with all the sexy new boots from my @ParisHiltonFootwear Collection! 😍 Available at @PriceShoes! 🔥👠🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 5, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Taking to Instagram, Hilton shared product shots of new boots, writing, “Obsessed with all the sexy new boots from my @ParisHiltonFootwear Collection.” She tagged retailer Price Shoes, which has stores in Mexico and parts of Latin America. Last year she made several appearances throughout Mexico to promote her products.

The Race to Erase MS was founded by philanthropist Nancy Davis in 1993 after her own diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. Tommy Hilfiger, whose sister battled with the autoimmune disease, has been a longtime supporter of the charity and was among the attendees.

L-R: Elizabeth Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Ocleppo at the 2017 Race to Erase MS gala in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Other guests included actress Skai Jackson, who looked slick in a tuxedo with Joyce Echols heels; Emmanuelle Chriqui in a white off-the-shoulder dress with Tamara Mellon heels; Carmen Electra in a plunging white dress with silver Jimmy Choo sandals, and Lance Bass, who introduced Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the Medal of Hope award honoree.

The 35-year-old former “Sopranos” actress has become a big supporter of MS causes after revealing last year that she had been diagnosed with the disease since she was 20 years old.

Carmen Electra wears a white off-the-shoulder gown with silver Jimmy Choo heels. REX Shutterstock.