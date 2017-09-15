Paris Wears Her Own Shoes for New Shoot With Galore Mag

Paris Hilton for Galore mag. Galore

Galore just launched its new special-edition cover featuring none other then Paris Hilton.

For the sensual shoot, 36-year-old Hilton — whose made the rounds at NYFW with sister Nicky — chose to wear all shoes from her own line.

In one shot, the socialite dons silver sequin-embellished pointed pumps with a dress and bikini by Bunny Holiday, a Christian Cowan coat, a Naked Wardrobe choker and pink shades from Material Memorie.

Paris Hilton for the cover of <em>Galore</em>‘s special-edition issue. Galore

For another picture, featuring boyfriend actor Chris Zylka, Paris sits atop a pink car wearing a pink Barbie dress by Moschino and hot-pink suede pointy stilettos.

Paris Hilton wearing Moschino with Chris Zylka for <em>Galore</em> magazine. Galore

Inside the feature, the former reality star reveals that downtime with her man is essential.

“My favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend, and we always have the most amazing time together,” she told the mag of 32-year-old Zylka.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka for <em>Galore</em> mag. Galore

“For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club.”

You can shop shoes by Paris at parishilton.com

