Paris Wears Her Own Shoes for New Shoot With Galore Mag

Galore just launched its new special-edition cover featuring none other then Paris Hilton.
For the sensual shoot, 36-year-old Hilton — whose made the rounds at NYFW with sister Nicky — chose to wear all shoes from her own line.
In one shot, the socialite dons silver sequin-embellished pointed pumps with a dress and bikini by Bunny Holiday, a Christian Cowan coat, a Naked Wardrobe choker and pink shades from Material Memorie.
For another picture, featuring boyfriend actor Chris Zylka, Paris sits atop a pink car wearing a pink Barbie dress by Moschino and hot-pink suede pointy stilettos.
Inside the feature, the former reality star reveals that downtime with her man is essential.
“My favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend, and we always have the most amazing time together,” she told the mag of 32-year-old Zylka.
“For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club.”
You can shop shoes by Paris at parishilton.com
Want more?
Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show
15 Cutesy Shoes That Channel Paris Hilton Circa The 2000s
Paris Hilton Talks ‘Futuristic Barbie’ Shoe Campaign at 2017 MOCA Gala