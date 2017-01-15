Paris Hilton, Sofia Richie and More Celebs Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Paris Hilton (left) and Sofia Richie at Moschino's fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week men's show.
Paris Hilton was among the many famous faces that had front row seats today at the start of Milan Fashion Week’s fall 2017 men’s shows.

For Moschino’s presentation, the shoe designer rocked the label’s graphic mini-dress, a pair of black pumps and a paper doll-style purse.

paris hilton sofia richie moschino Fall 2017 Collection ShoesParis Hilton and Sofia Richie sit front row at Moschino’s fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Men’s show. REX Shutterstock.

“Moschino sent over this new collection,” she shared on Snapchat while looking over some dresses and accessories from the brand before her arrival.

She sat alongside Sofia Richie, who had on a colorful matching jacket and pant set, an exposed black bra and a pair of black sandals.

Chiara Ferragni moschino milan fashion weekChiara Ferragni at Moschino’s fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Men’s show. REX Shutterstock.

The edgy label’s show also attracted Chiara Ferragni, who looked pretty in a pink jacket, dress and hat. The shoe designer completed the look with a pair of black sandals.

The start of the shows today brought back a flood of fond runway memories for Paris Hilton — who walked in Philipp Plein’s Milan presentation in September. Looking at past video of herself on the catwalk, she praised her stomping skills. “Yes, there I am — killing it, yes,” she said on Snapchat while footage from the show played. “This was one of the best fashion shows I’ve been to or been in.”

Philpp Plein paris hilton milan fashion weekParis Hilton at Philpp Plein’s Sport fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Men’s presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Later, she returned to see Plein’s latest work, which included luxe sneakers from his Plein Sport line. Paris enjoyed a front row view while clad in a pair of black pumps and a dress that featured lace detail and cutouts.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas made a dapper arrival at Emporio Armani’s show. The entertainer had on a sleek dark blue jacket, black trousers and black oxford shoes. He sat front row with “Game of Thrones” alum Richard Madden and actor Edward Holcroft.

nick jonas emporio armani milan fashion weekNick Jonas sits front row at Emporio Armani’s fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Men’s presentation. REX Shutterstock.

For more Milan Fashion Week front row celebrity photos, click through the gallery.

