Paris Hilton Goes for Naughty Bunny Halloween Costume in Reflective Heels

Paris Hilton dressed as a bunny at the 2017 Treats! magazine Halloween party.

Paris Hilton pulled out all the stops with a saucy bunny costume this year for Halloween.

Alongside her boyfriend and actor Chris Zylka, the 36-year-old wore a feathered white skirt and corset top with a rabbit face on it for the annual Treats! magazine party on Tuesday night.

Paris Hilton wears Christian Louboutin heels at Treats! magazine's Halloween party.

To complete the ensemble, Hilton wore a pink and white bunny ear headband with faux fur and pink sequins, a bejeweled white neckband and white leather riding gloves.

On her feet, Hilton had on a pair of reflective sky-high silver Christian Louboutin flats — the iconic red sole peeking out in photographs. The reality TV star and hotel heiress has been a longtime fan of Halloween — she dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood, a sexy airplane pilot and a sexy sailor in past years.

Paris Hilton poses with her boyfriend, Chris Zylka.

Staying by Hilton’s side throughout the night, Zylka went as Pac-Man with a black hoodie, track pants and a bright yellow face mask. Popular DJ Diplo donned a bright orange jacket with a skeleton bodysuit underneath, and rapper Chanel West Coast was a bombshell cowgirl in red boots.

Tara Reid, Monica Sims and Tamie Sheffield were some of the other famous faces photographed at the bash.

Rapper Chanel West Coast wears red cowboy boots.

