Winnie Harlow Was Spray Painted on the Runway & Paris Hilton Stomped Out in Edgy Boots at Philipp Plein’s Punk-Fueled Show

Paris Hilton, left, and Winnie Harlow on the runway at Philipp Plein's resort 2018 show at Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Philipp Plein presented slick high-tops for men and sexy lace-up over-the-knee stompers for women on Wednesday at his label’s resort 2018 presentation at Cannes Film Festival.

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, “The Leftovers” actor Chris Zylka, were among the famous models, but one of the most striking moments during the showcase happened without shoes.

@alecmonopoly at the #PhilippPlein #LaJungleDuRoi #Resort2018 fashion show A post shared by PHILIPP PLEIN (@philipppleininternational) on May 24, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Supermodel Winnie Harlow hit the runway, barefoot, wearing Plein’s graphic print white T-shirt teamed with a plain white skirt until graffiti artist Alec Monopoly brandished two spray cans and gave her a new look.

The artist emblazoned his name in neon green, and then added a large dollar sign symbol in hot pink. Midway down the catwalk, he still wasn’t done. Monopoly had Harlow turn around so that he could paint Plein’s name across her bottom.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow was sent down the runway barefoot at Philipp Plein’s resort 2018 presentation at Cannes Film Festival. Graffiti artist Alec Monopoly painted her garment during the show. REX Shutterstock.

The punk-fueled show had more high-energy moments, including two men who plunged into a pool while boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr walked on the runway in Plein’s black high-tops with the brand’s metallic emblem on the tongue.

💲 @philippplein78 💲 #lajungleduroi 💲 #Fashionshow 💲#preview 💲 A post shared by Alec Monopoly (@alecmonopoly) on May 25, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

PhilippPlein #LaJungleDuRoi #Resort2018 fashion show. Welcome to the Jungle 💥 A post shared by PHILIPP PLEIN (@philipppleininternational) on May 24, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Some of the sneakers featured Monopoly’s graphic treatment, including a white pair with a large dollar sign designed in red with paint splatters.

Famous faces who walked in the show included Jeremy Meeks, Sofia Richie, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, Chris Zylka, who had on white high-tops covered in neon green, blue and pink dollar signs. Richie and Hilton’s black boots incorporated stud detail around the open toe and large embroidered roses on the side.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka on the runway at Philipp Plein’s resort 2018 show at Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.