Paris Hilton Channels Barbie for a Day on the Slopes in Aspen

Move over, Malibu Barbie. It looks like we have a new pink lover in town.

Paris Hilton dressed in bubblegum pink yesterday for some fun on the slopes in Aspen, Colo. Wearing a helmet, goggles and a fur-lined jacket in that hue, she later took to Instagram to show off her colorful ski ensemble.

“Beautiful day up on the mountain,” she posted, dubbing herself “#AspenBarbie.”

Before heading to the mountain, Hilton showed off yet another statement look — also with hints of pink.

This time, she wore Giuseppe Zanotti wedge sneakers and a Namilia tracksuit. “Love my new tracksuit! Perfect for my trip to Aspen,” she wrote on Instagram.

Other celebrities in town this week have included Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and, of course, Mariah Carey.

Carey’s annual Christmas trip to Aspen wouldn’t be complete without her over-the-top après-ski looks, and she hasn’t let us down yet.

On Christmas day, the singer was spotted in a red and white Louis Vuitton puffer jacket and white Dior moon boots. The cozy style must be her winter footwear of the moment, as she has been spotted in a black pair of the boots, too.

Apreś-ski #MerryChristmas 🎿⛷❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 28, 2017 at 1:57am PST

