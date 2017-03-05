Pamela Anderson, Rita Ora and More Celebs in the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

As usual, the front row at Paris Fashion Week has been teaming with celebrities.
Rooney Mara’s sister Kate Mara sat front row next to “Hacksaw Ridge” actress Teresa Palmer today at the Valentino fall 2017 show. While they mingled, Salma Hayek attended the Balenciaga show with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.
Kate Mara looked stunning in light green dress paired with matching green sandals at the Valentino show.
Hayek wore a curve-hugging, satin floral dress with bold pointy pink pumps for the Balenciaga show.
The day before, designer Christian Louboutin could be seen sitting front row at Vivienne Westwood’s show, wearing a fabulous pair of bold suede oxfords.
Also attending Westwood’s fall ’17 show were Pamela Anderson and Rita ora. The stars wore the same pair of suede boots, in different colorways.
Meanwhile, at Nina Ricci, Olivia Palermo donned a purple and black striped silk blouse with a belted sparkly skirt, completing the look with pointed black pumps.