Pamela Anderson, Rita Ora and More Celebs in the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

By / 32 mins ago
paris fashion week vivienne westwood front View Slideshow
Pamela Anderson and Rita Ora in the front row at Vivienne Westwood's fall 2017 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.
REX Shutterstock.

As usual, the front row at Paris Fashion Week has been teaming with celebrities.

Rooney Mara’s sister Kate Mara sat front row next to “Hacksaw Ridge” actress Teresa Palmer today at the Valentino fall 2017 show. While they mingled, Salma Hayek attended the Balenciaga show with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Related
Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Sheer With Python Pumps & More Best Dressed Stars at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Kate Mara in the front rowValentino show, Autumn Winter 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 05 Mar 2017Kate Mara and Teresa Palmer in the front row at Valentino. REX Shutterstock

Kate Mara looked stunning in light green dress paired with matching green sandals at the Valentino show.

Kate Mara in the front rowValentino show, Autumn Winter 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 05 Mar 2017Kate Mara wears light green sandals to match her dress at the Valentino show. REX Shutterstock

Hayek wore a curve-hugging, satin floral dress with bold pointy pink pumps for the Balenciaga show.

Salma Hayek Balenciaga show, Autumn Winter 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 05 Mar 2017Salma Hayek wears a bold floral dress with bright pink pointy pumps to the Balenciaga show. REX Shutterstock

The day before, designer Christian Louboutin could be seen sitting front row at Vivienne Westwood’s show, wearing a fabulous pair of bold suede oxfords.

Christian Louboutin front row paris fashion week fall 2017Designer Christian Louboutin sits in the front row at Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week show. REX Shutterstock

Also attending Westwood’s fall ’17 show were Pamela Anderson and Rita ora. The stars wore the same pair of suede boots, in different colorways.

Pamela Anderson rita Ora Vivienne Westwood show fall 2017Pamela Anderson and Rita Ora in the front row at Vivienne Westwood. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at Nina Ricci, Olivia Palermo donned a purple and black striped silk blouse with a belted sparkly skirt, completing the look with pointed black pumps.

Olivia Palermo in the front rowNina Ricci show, Autumn Winter 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 04 Mar 2017Olivia Palermo wears pointy black pumps at the Nina Ricci show. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s