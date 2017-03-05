Pamela Anderson, Rita Ora and More Celebs in the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Pamela Anderson and Rita Ora in the front row at Vivienne Westwood's fall 2017 presentation at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

As usual, the front row at Paris Fashion Week has been teaming with celebrities.

Rooney Mara’s sister Kate Mara sat front row next to “Hacksaw Ridge” actress Teresa Palmer today at the Valentino fall 2017 show. While they mingled, Salma Hayek attended the Balenciaga show with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Kate Mara and Teresa Palmer in the front row at Valentino. REX Shutterstock

Kate Mara looked stunning in light green dress paired with matching green sandals at the Valentino show.

Kate Mara wears light green sandals to match her dress at the Valentino show. REX Shutterstock

Hayek wore a curve-hugging, satin floral dress with bold pointy pink pumps for the Balenciaga show.

Salma Hayek wears a bold floral dress with bright pink pointy pumps to the Balenciaga show. REX Shutterstock

The day before, designer Christian Louboutin could be seen sitting front row at Vivienne Westwood’s show, wearing a fabulous pair of bold suede oxfords.

Designer Christian Louboutin sits in the front row at Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week show. REX Shutterstock

Also attending Westwood’s fall ’17 show were Pamela Anderson and Rita ora. The stars wore the same pair of suede boots, in different colorways.

Pamela Anderson and Rita Ora in the front row at Vivienne Westwood. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at Nina Ricci, Olivia Palermo donned a purple and black striped silk blouse with a belted sparkly skirt, completing the look with pointed black pumps.

Olivia Palermo wears pointy black pumps at the Nina Ricci show. REX Shutterstock

