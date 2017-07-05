High-Cut Dresses and Sandals Were the Celeb Style Statements at This Paris Party

Bella Hadid in Paris on July 4 wearing a Giambattista Valli dress. Splash

At the Vogue Paris Foundation Dinner on Tuesday night, the model dress code seemed to be high-cut dresses and strappy sandals.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski all wore their version of this look to the glitzy event held during Paris Couture Week. Jenner and Delevingne both arrived in minidresses and heels as they walked arm-in-arm.

Jenner wore a long-sleeve Giambattista Valli dress with a leather accent, paired with Jimmy Choo strappy sandals. Delevingne, meanwhile, went for an all-black look completed with black pumps.

Kendall Jenner (L) in a Giambattista Valli dress and Jimmy Choo sandals, with Cara Delevingne. REX Shutterstock

Ratajkowski and Kloss also opted for sleek all-black ensembles. Kloss wore a David Koma velvet dress with ankle-strap sandals that let her burgundy lips and platinum locks take center stage. Ratajkowski’s Mugler dress featured slits on both sides and showed off her Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.

Karlie Koss wearing a David Koma dress and ankle-strap sandals. REX Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski paired her high-cut Mugler gown with Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. REX Shutterstock

Hadid decided to bring the color and sparkle for the event. She wore a Giambattista Valli minidress that featured a long train. She completed the look with a sparkly choker and flashy Christian Louboutin pumps.

Bella Hadid stepped out in a short Giambattista Valli dress with a long train and sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

