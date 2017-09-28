Bet You Didn’t Know the Real Reason Behind Pamela Anderson’s Dramatic Transformation Over the Years

Pamela Anderson in 2001. Rex Shutterstock

Fashion icon and sex symbol Pamela Anderson grabbed lots of attention today with the belted mini dress she wore with thigh-high suede boots in the front row of this morning’s Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

Though she is mourning the loss of her mentor and friend Hugh Hefner, it’s not much of a surprise to see the former Playboy model looking so chic as her 28-year career has been founded on her style choices. But what is a surprise is the fact that her son may have in fact picked out her fashion week outfit.

Pamela Anderson at Balmain spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon Thomas Lee in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Brandon Thomas Lee, 21, followed his mother into the spotlight and took up a career in acting and modeling. Being surrounded by fashion, Lee learned a trick or two and has been using his styling knowledge to help out his mom.

“Sometimes she’ll have a stylist come over to the house, and right after they leave I’m like, ‘You’re not wearing any of that!’” Lee told the New York Post, then added, ““I don’t care about the revealing stuff.”

Lee explains that, though Anderson won’t admit she lets her son style her, she does heed his advice.

Pamela Anderson wears a look from the runway with knee-high boots at Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week fall ’17. Rex Shutterstock

Though she now turns to her son for outfit advice, Anderson has always had a great sense of style, turning heads with impeccable outfit and shoe pairings even before Lee was born.

In 1995, the “Baywatch” actress sported an all-white look with a fur coat, mini skirt and boots with knee-high socks.

Pamela Anderson in London, 1995. Rex Shutterstock

Evidently always a fan of boots, Anderson wore black cowboy booties with skinny black trousers and a slouchy white sweater in 1993.

Pamela Anderson, 1993. Rex Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson in 2003. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Pamela Anderson Rocks Thigh-High Boots and More Celebs on the Front Row at Balmain

Amélie Pichard on Making Shoes With Pamela Anderson and Listening to Her Instincts

Pamela Anderson, Rita Ora and More Celebs in the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week