Amy Adams, Ryan Gosling Kick Off 2017 at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Hollywood stars are starting off 2017 with a bang.
At the opening night of the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Monday, Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and others hit the red carpet for the first time in the new year.
In a nod to the warm Palm Springs desert weather, Adams and Ruth Negga wore flowing floral dresses. Adams donned one by Altuzarra that hid her Jimmy Choo heels, and Negga wore a sheer style by Valentino.
Kidman wore a cheeky gown by Dior that featured sketch designs and pearl embellishments, paired with pumps by Dior.
Kirsten Dunst and Laura Linney both matched their satin sandals to their gowns for a tonal look.
Also in attendance were “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling, “Jackie” actress Natalie Portman and “Hidden Figures” co-star Janelle Monae.
During the opening night event, Gosling gave a nod to the late Debbie Reynolds, who passed away last week. Gosling said she was a major inspiration for the cast of “La La Land.”
“I wish I could have said this in person, but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work,” he said. “She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent, so thank you to her for all that inspiration.”
