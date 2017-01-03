Amy Adams, Ryan Gosling Kick Off 2017 at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Amy Adams at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2. REX Shutterstock

Hollywood stars are starting off 2017 with a bang.

At the opening night of the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Monday, Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and others hit the red carpet for the first time in the new year.

In a nod to the warm Palm Springs desert weather, Adams and Ruth Negga wore flowing floral dresses. Adams donned one by Altuzarra that hid her Jimmy Choo heels, and Negga wore a sheer style by Valentino.

Ruth Negga hit the red carpet in a Valentino dress and shoes. REX Shutterstock

Amy Adams’ Altuzarra dress hid her Jimmy Choo heels. REX Shutterstock

Kidman wore a cheeky gown by Dior that featured sketch designs and pearl embellishments, paired with pumps by Dior.

Nicole Kidman in head-to-toe Dior. REX Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst and Laura Linney both matched their satin sandals to their gowns for a tonal look.

Kirsten Dunst in a Ralph & Russo gown and satin sandals. REX Shutterstock

Laura Linney in red satin sandals. REX Shutterstock

Also in attendance were “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling, “Jackie” actress Natalie Portman and “Hidden Figures” co-star Janelle Monae.

Ryan Gosling on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Natalie Portman wearing Dior on the red carpet with husband Benjamin Millepied. REX Shutterstock

Janelle Monae paired her Jenny Packham gown with Brian Atwood heels. REX Shutterstock

During the opening night event, Gosling gave a nod to the late Debbie Reynolds, who passed away last week. Gosling said she was a major inspiration for the cast of “La La Land.”

“I wish I could have said this in person, but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work,” he said. “She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent, so thank you to her for all that inspiration.”

