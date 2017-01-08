‘Outlander’ Fans ‘Went Nuts’ Over Caitriona Balfe’s 18th-Century Bejeweled Strappy Heels

A scene from season two of Starz's period drama "Outlander," starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. Starz

“Outlander’s” loyal followers have plenty of praise to sing after the drama’s second season earned kudos from top critics.

The critically acclaimed series’ lead star Caitriona Balfe is in the running for a best actress statue today at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. And last year, the season scored a Primetime Emmy nod for best costume design.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall in “Outlander.” Starz.

Historically accurate red shoes inspired by 1940s style from “Outlander.” Charlie Carballo

Indeed, high fashion and high drama reign supreme on the historical-fantasy show’s storyline, where Balfe as Claire Randall has fled the 1740s Scottish Highlands for Paris — along with new dresses and heels to rub shoulders with the elite.

The show’s costume designer Terry Dresbach created Claire’s new wardrobe — a stylish transformation from Season 1 — based on the time-traveling character’s 1940s origins.

“She designs the character first and brought so much of Claire’s ‘40s aesthetic into the 18th century — and I thought that was such an interesting and powerful way to make her stand out in Paris,” Balfe told Footwear News in a previous interview.

Shoes inspired by 1940s style from “Outlander.” Charlie Carballo

Christian Dior-inspired costume from “Outlander” season two. Courtesy

A standout moment for fans featured Claire wearing a striking low-cut red dress and matching bejeweled strappy heels and bling for a soiree.

The blend of modern and classic details was a hit with viewers.

“Great fashion never goes away,” Dresbach told FN previously. “People look at historical costumes and go, ‘Oh my god, I want those shoes.’ People saw them and went nuts.”

“Outlander” shoes. Courtesy of FIDM Museum.

“Outlander” costumes. Courtesy of FIDM Museum.

The acclaimed show debuted in 2014 and centers around Claire, a World War II nurse in 1945 who on her honeymoon in Inverness, Scotland, touches a mysterious stone that sends her back in time. She finds love — and then marriage — in the past with Scottish hunk Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

“Outlander” Season 3 is currently in production.

