9 Celebrity Red-Carpet Oscars Shoes for Less

Stars hit the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday in some enviable footwear. Some shoes, such as Naomie Harris’ sunflower yellow, bejeweled Calvin Klein sandals, were plucked straight from the fall ’17 runway, while others very well might have been the celebs’ own. Either way, it’s safe to say most red-carpet footwear is out of the average person’s budget.

Take “The Theory of Everything” actress Felicity Jones’ Christian Louboutin embellished heels, for example. The red-soled sandals cost a pretty penny, but we found a chic and affordable alternative for less than $50.

Felicity Jones Oscars 2017 Red CarpetFelicity Jones hits the Oscars red carpet wearing Christian Louboutin sandals. REX Shutterstock

While the butterfly embellishment is on the back of these golden pumps, they still make a statement.

RichChic Gold High Heel Butterfly Sandals

RichChic gold high-heel butterfly sandals, $42.99; withchic.com

“Fargo” actress Kirsten Dunst donned pointy black pumps from designer Christian Lacroix that she’s owned for years. These pointed-toe black suede heels from Go Jane are similarly sexy and sophisticated — and they won’t break the bank.

kirsten dunstKirsten Dunst hits the red carpet in black Christian Lacroix pumps. REX Shutterstock
Pretty Promenade Pointy Lace-Up HeelsPretty Promenade pointy lace-up heels. Courtesy of brand

Pretty Promenade pointy lace-up heels, $32.50; gojane.com

Click through the gallery to see more budget-friendly Oscars red-carpet alternatives.

