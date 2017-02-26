Oscars 2017: See the Stars’ Red-Carpet Shoes

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are beginning to hit the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Already two of the women nominated for Actress in a Leading Role — Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert — have arrived in glamorous gowns. Negga opted for a high-neck red Valentino gown that hid her shoes, while Huppert went with an Armani shimmering champagne-hued gown.
Actress Felicity Jones’ shoe game is on point — she paired her Dior tulle dress with a pair of embellished Christian Louboutin sandals.
Louise Roe went with Jimmy Choo’s deep purple velvet platform sandals with her silver Pronovias dress.
“The Color Purple” Broadway star Cynthia Erivo wore a sweeping Paolo Sebastian embroidered gown that hid her Laurence Dacade heels, while Teresa Palmer’s Prada pale blue gown hid her coordinating blue Sophia Webster sandals.
Chrissy Teigen arrived with husband John Legend, who will be performing music from “La La Land.” Teigen paired her Zuhair Murad gown with Stuart Weitzman sandals, while Legend wore a Gucci suit.
Stay tuned for more stars including Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Naomie Harris and Nicole Kidman.
The Oscars air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. EST.
