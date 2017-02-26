Oscars 2017: See the Stars’ Red-Carpet Shoes

By / 1 hour ago
Ruth Negga Oscars 2017 Red Carpet View Slideshow
Ruth Negga on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars wearing Valentino.
REX Shutterstock

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are beginning to hit the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Already two of the women nominated for Actress in a Leading Role — Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert — have arrived in glamorous gowns. Negga opted for a high-neck red Valentino gown that hid her shoes, while Huppert went with an Armani shimmering champagne-hued gown.

Ruth Negga Oscars 2017 Red CarpetRuth Negga wearing a Valentino gown. REX Shutterstock
Isabelle Huppert Oscars 2017 Red CarpetIsabelle Huppert arrives at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock

Actress Felicity Jones’ shoe game is on point — she paired her Dior tulle dress with a pair of embellished Christian Louboutin sandals.

Felicity Jones Oscars 2017 Red CarpetFelicity Jones hits the Oscars red carpet wearing Christian Louboutin sandals. REX Shutterstock

Louise Roe went with Jimmy Choo’s deep purple velvet platform sandals with her silver Pronovias dress.

Louise Roe Oscars 2017 Red CarpetLouise Roe wearing a Pronovias dress and Jimmy Choo velvet sandals. REX Shutterstock

“The Color Purple” Broadway star Cynthia Erivo wore a sweeping Paolo Sebastian embroidered gown that hid her Laurence Dacade heels, while Teresa Palmer’s Prada pale blue gown hid her coordinating blue Sophia Webster sandals.

Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2017 Red CarpetErivo’s Paolo Sebastian gown hid her Laurence Dacade shoes. REX Shutterstock
Teresa Palmer Oscars 2017 Red CarpetTeresa Palmer’s Prada gown hid her coordinating Sophia Webster heels. REX Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen arrived with husband John Legend, who will be performing music from “La La Land.” Teigen paired her Zuhair Murad gown with Stuart Weitzman sandals, while Legend wore a Gucci suit.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend Oscars 2017 Red CarpetChrissy Teigen wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Stuart Weitzman sandals, with husband John Legend who opted for Gucci. REX Shutterstock

Stay tuned for more stars including Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Naomie Harris and Nicole Kidman.

The Oscars air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. EST.

