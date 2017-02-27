10 Stars Who Matched Their Shoes to Their Gowns at the 2017 Oscars

Viola Davis shows off her Oscar after winning Actress in a Supporting role. REX Shutterstock

Choosing shoes in just the right color to complement a red-carpet gown can be a challenge. These stars have a simple solution: when in doubt, wear a pair that are the exact same color as your dress.

Tonal looks were very popular on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Actress in a Supporting Role winner Viola Davis wore red Stuart Weitzman platforms to coordinate with her red Armani Privé gown. She even had a pair of red sneakers to wear after she won her award.

Davis on the red carpet wearing an Armani Privé gown that hid her Stuart Weitzman heels. REX Shutterstock

Live from backstage! The incomparable @violadavis after her OSCAR WIN!! With brilliant team member @jennybrunt1 backstage at the ready with @yrushoes platforms for comfort. Thanks @stuartweitzman for carrying Viola to the win! A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Model Alessandra Ambrosio also went with the red-on-red look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. She paired her Ralph & Russo satin gown with red ankle-strap sandals.

Ambrosio in a Ralph & Russo gown and coordinating red heels. REX Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander, Brie Larson and Kirsten Dunst matched their shoes to their black gowns. Vikander wore Louis Vuitton wrap sandals to go with her lace dress by the label, Dunst went with a trusty pair of Christian Lacroix pumps with her Dior dress, and Larson chose Aquazzura sandals to finish her Oscar de la Renta look.

Alivia Vikander wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

Brie Larson on the red carpet in Aquazzura sandals. REX Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst hits the red carpet in a black Christian Dior dress and Christian Lacroix pumps. REX Shutterstock

Emma Stone wore a pair of custom-dyed gold Givenchy sandals to perfectly coordinate with her Givenchy gown. Priyanka Chopra, Adriana Lima and Rosie Huntington-Whitely took a similar approach.

Emma Stone wearing head-to-toe Givenchy on the Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Stone’s Givenchy sandals. REX Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra’s dress hid her Jimmy Choo heels. REX Shutterstock

Chopra’s Jimmy Choo platforms. REX Shutterstock

Lima paired her Labourjoisie dress with sparkly gold sandals. REX Shutterstock

Huntington-Whitely wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Gianvito Rossi sandals. REX Shutterstock

After a bit of controversy, Meryl Streep showed up in an Elie Saab ensemble paired with Jimmy Choo platforms in the same deep blue hue.

Meryl Streep wearing an Elie Saab ensemble and Jimmy Choo sandals. Instagram

