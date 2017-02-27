10 Stars Who Matched Their Shoes to Their Gowns at the 2017 Oscars

Viola Davis Oscars 2017 Red Carpet
Viola Davis shows off her Oscar after winning Actress in a Supporting role.
Choosing shoes in just the right color to complement a red-carpet gown can be a challenge. These stars have a simple solution: when in doubt, wear a pair that are the exact same color as your dress.

Tonal looks were very popular on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Actress in a Supporting Role winner Viola Davis wore red Stuart Weitzman platforms to coordinate with her red Armani Privé gown. She even had a pair of red sneakers to wear after she won her award.

Viola Davis Oscars 2017 Red CarpetDavis on the red carpet wearing an Armani Privé gown that hid her Stuart Weitzman heels. REX Shutterstock

Model Alessandra Ambrosio also went with the red-on-red look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. She paired her Ralph & Russo satin gown with red ankle-strap sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Ambrosio in a Ralph & Russo gown and coordinating red heels. REX Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander, Brie Larson and Kirsten Dunst matched their shoes to their black gowns. Vikander wore Louis Vuitton wrap sandals to go with her lace dress by the label, Dunst went with a trusty pair of Christian Lacroix pumps with her Dior dress, and Larson chose Aquazzura sandals to finish her Oscar de la Renta look.

Alicia Vikander Oscars 2017 Red CarpetAlivia Vikander wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock
Brie Larson Oscars 2017 Red CarpetBrie Larson on the red carpet in Aquazzura sandals. REX Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst Oscars 2017 Red CarpetKirsten Dunst hits the red carpet in a black Christian Dior dress and Christian Lacroix pumps. REX Shutterstock

Emma Stone wore a pair of custom-dyed gold Givenchy sandals to perfectly coordinate with her Givenchy gown. Priyanka Chopra, Adriana Lima and Rosie Huntington-Whitely took a similar approach.

Emma Stone Oscars 2017 Red CarpetEmma Stone wearing head-to-toe Givenchy on the Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock
Emma Stone Oscars 2017 Red CarpetStone’s Givenchy sandals. REX Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra Oscars 2017 Red CarpetPriyanka Chopra’s dress hid her Jimmy Choo heels. REX Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra Oscars 2017 Red CarpetChopra’s Jimmy Choo platforms. REX Shutterstock
Adriana Lima Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Lima paired her Labourjoisie dress with sparkly gold sandals. REX Shutterstock
Rosie Huntington-Whitely Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2017Huntington-Whitely wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Gianvito Rossi sandals. REX Shutterstock

After a bit of controversy, Meryl Streep showed up in an Elie Saab ensemble paired with Jimmy Choo platforms in the same deep blue hue.

Meryl Streep 2017 OscarsMeryl Streep wearing an Elie Saab ensemble and Jimmy Choo sandals. Instagram

