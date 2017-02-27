How Oscar Winner Emma Stone Became This Season’s Style Star

Emma Stone REX Shutterstock.

The red-haired girl from “Superbad” is now an Oscar winner. Emma Stone was an early favorite headed into the 2017 awards season after taking home the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild best-actress awards. On Sunday night, she reached the pinnacle by winning the best-actress Academy Award for her role in “La La Land.”

Though Stone is no stranger to a red carpet or style stardom, her singing and dancing in the award-winning musical upped the fashion ante this season.

As she navigated through constant press appearances, Stone typically chose red-carpet shoe staple Jimmy Choo to pair with dresses from designers such as Prada, Valentino, Erdem and Roland Mouret.

Emma Stone in a Prada dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. REX Shutterstock

“Emma wore us over 15 times in [January] alone, which is a huge compliment,” said Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi. “Emma knows which styles work for her, and she repeatedly [wears] the elegant and minimal Lucy and Minny [styles].”

January 2017: Emma Stone in the Jimmy Choo Minny sandal at a “La La Land” screening. REX Shutterstock

Choi mentioned Stone’s SAG Awards ensemble — the actress paired Choo’s Minny sandals with an Alexander McQueen dress — as her favorite moment: “I liked the shoes she chose to style with this look, minimal and light, complementing the spaghetti straps and design of the dress. The fluid yet graphic pattern envelopes her frame beautifully lending a sense of structure with a feminine softness. The Minny shoes are the perfect pairing to this aesthetic.”

January 2017: Emma Stone wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Jimmy Choo Minny sandals at the SAG Awards. REX Shutterstock

At the Oscars, Stone switched up her shoe style, while also continuing to choose a variety of different designers by opting for a head-to-toe Givenchy look. The custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci outfit featured nude lace, fishnet embroidery in gold crystals and tubes, 3-D cream, gold and bronze Swarovski crystals embroidery, and cream to bronze dégradé crystal fringes.

Emma Stone wears Givenchy with bronze satin sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

In “La La Land,” Stone plays a struggling actress looking for her big break. And the statement shoes seen on her character on-screen were just as impressive as her real-life red-carpet shoe moments.

Kurt Geiger earned a shoe credit in the award-winning film. Stone wears a pair of the label’s electric blue London Chelsea sandals in the “Someone in the Crowd” scene. Said Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s buying and creative director, “We were thrilled that Emma Stone wore our sandals in La La Land. The image of her in this iconic film went everywhere and will be a snapshot in time.”



Keep an eye out for Stone as she is slated to star as posh villain Cruella de Vil in Disney’s live-action remake of “101 Dalmatians” and as tennis icon Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes.”

