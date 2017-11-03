Oprah’s Favorite Things 2017: The Shoes That Made the Cut

In what has become a beloved annual tradition, Oprah Winfrey has released her list of favorite home, food and clothing items in advance of the holidays.

Since the 1990s, the talk show host and media producer has been putting together “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” in which Winfrey selects the knickknacks she loves best. The holiday compilation is much anticipated by many a shopper and often has the power to launch an unknown brand to major fame — this year, her sneaker of choice is Vionic’s Midi Perf slip-on.

The new Vionic Group president, Connie X. Rishwain, is the former president of Ugg Australia; several Ugg boots and slippers have been on Oprah’s list in past years.

Like every year, several well-known shoe brands have made the 2017 list, including the Vionic Mid Perf sneakers and Slimpack 1964 boots. The full list of Oprah-approved items can be found here.

Vionic Midi Perf Slip-On Sneakers

“Treat feet to these sneakers designed to hug arches and support natural alignment with an orthotic insert. They’re super-comfortable,” Winfrey said.

Sorel Slimpack 1964 Boots

“You needn’t have hosted a talk show in Chicago for 25 frozen winters to appreciate these nearly indestructible waterproof boots — but it sure does help.”

Pudus Classics Red Plaid Lumberjack Slipper Socks

“I put on these cozy sock slippers for the Favorite Things shoot, and I loved them. So will anyone you give them to, from toddlers to grandmas.”

Mayberry Sheepskin Slides

“My stepmother had furry pink slippers in 1968, and in 2017, chic women everywhere are wearing them out to lunch. Give a pair to a stylish friend and make her day.”