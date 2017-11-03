Oprah’s Favorite Things 2017: The Shoes That Made the Cut

By /
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey on Dec. 2.
Rex Shutterstock

In what has become a beloved annual tradition, Oprah Winfrey has released her list of favorite home, food and clothing items in advance of the holidays.

Since the 1990s, the talk show host and media producer has been putting together “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” in which Winfrey selects the knickknacks she loves best. The holiday compilation is much anticipated by many a shopper and often has the power to launch an unknown brand to major fame — this year, her sneaker of choice is Vionic’s Midi Perf slip-on.

Related
Oprah Winfrey Tells Grads 'A Closet Full of Shoes' Is Not the Measure of Success

The new Vionic Group president, Connie X. Rishwain, is the former president of Ugg Australia; several Ugg boots and slippers have been on Oprah’s list in past years.

Like every year, several well-known shoe brands have made the 2017 list, including the Vionic Mid Perf sneakers and Slimpack 1964 boots. The full list of Oprah-approved items can be found here.

 

Vionic Midi Perf Slip-On Sneakers

Vionic, Oprah

“Treat feet to these sneakers designed to hug arches and support natural alignment with an orthotic insert. They’re super-comfortable,” Winfrey said.

Buy: Vionic Mid Perf Slip-On Sneaker $129.95
buy it

 

Sorel Slimpack 1964 Boots 

Slimpack, Oprah

“You needn’t have hosted a talk show in Chicago for 25 frozen winters to appreciate these nearly indestructible waterproof boots — but it sure does help.”

Buy: Sorel Slimpack 1964 Boots $135
buy it

 

Pudus Classics Red Plaid Lumberjack Slipper Socks

Pudus Classics, Oprah

“I put on these cozy sock slippers for the Favorite Things shoot, and I loved them. So will anyone you give them to, from toddlers to grandmas.”

Buy: Pudus Classics Red Plaid Lumberjack Slipper Socks $13–$25
buy it

 

Mayberry Sheepskin Slides Mayberry, Oprah

 

“My stepmother had furry pink slippers in 1968, and in 2017, chic women everywhere are wearing them out to lunch. Give a pair to a stylish friend and make her day.”

Buy: Mayberry Sheepskin Slides $59.99
buy it