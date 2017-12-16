Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash Debated Bare Feet & Household Shoe Policies at the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations Announcement

Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn announce the 2017 SAG Award nominations. Rex Shutterstock

It’s always a laugh fest when Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn get together.

On Wednesday when the actresses announced the nominees for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards during a ceremony held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., the entertainers were in full effect and shared with Footwear News their beginnings in showbiz and their footwear quirks.

During their start on the audition trail, the women said that they often ran into familiar faces gunning for the same parts.

“Who I used to see quite a bit was Sherri Shepherd,” Nash recalled. “We were on the same kind of circuit and we ended up becoming great friends, and we still are.” Meanwhile Munn joked she earned her mettle competing against an Oscar-winning blonde. “The person I went up against the most was Cate Blanchett. Cate — nonstop — she did get a few over me, but there were a couple that I got that she really wanted, like that one commercial for T.G.I.F. — she wanted that, and I got it.”

For upcoming pre-holiday celebrations, Munn and Nash said they are keen on a pajama party, but they have different views on shoes in their homes.

“I’m part Asian so we definitely have our shoes off in our house,” Munn explained.

Nash revealed she has a “phobia” of walking on bare floors — that includes her own home. “I don’t like my feet to touch the ground,” she explained to Munn. “So even if I came to your house I would bring some special socks — I need something in between my feet and the floor.”

And it’s not just her own bare feet she has issues with.

“I once saw a lady standing outside in front of the 7-Eleven with no shoes and I pulled over and gave her a pair of flip-flops, like, get your feet off the grass,” Nash explained.

Munn challenged Nash to stand outside her home and put her feet on the grass as a way to embrace energy properties from the Earth.

“We have deer, coyotes and rabbits — I’m not walking on no grass with my good feet,” Nash quipped, to which Munn responded: “Door handles are worse.”

“Maybe, but I can wash my hands,” Nash countered. “What am I going to do — wash my feet and put them in the sink?”

Kristen Bell is slated to host the 2018 SAG Awards live on Jan. 21., airing at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

Nominees include breakout star of 2017, 21-year-old Timothee Chalamet, up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name,” his “Lady Bird” co-star Saoirse Ronan, up for the female equivalent, and Margot Robbie in the same category for “I, Tonya.”

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman will be going head-to-head in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries category for “Big Little Lies.”

