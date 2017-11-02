Olivia Culpo Stomps Out in Cool-Girl Combat Boots at Revolve Awards Brunch

View Slideshow Olivia Culpo attends the Revolve Awards nominees brunch in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo made a much-anticipated appearance at a brunch organized for the biggest faces in online fashion.

For her arrival on Wednesday at the Revolve Awards nominees, honoring style influencers, the former Miss Universe wore a black off-the-shoulder polka dot blouse, high-waisted white drawstring trousers, chunky black boots, and a black newsboy cap to a brunch held in LA’s trendy Catch restaurant.

Olivia Culpo attends the Revolve Awards nominees brunch in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

Culpo later tweeted “congratulations” to her friends. Some of the other notable guests included Reebok collaborator Teyana Taylor, model Jasmine Sanders, YouTuber Camilla Coelho, Australian model Tash Oakley, singer-songwriter Jessi Malay, actor Claudia Sulewski, model Rocky Barnes and Aimee Song, a fashion blogger with nearly 5 million followers.

Revolve Awards nominees brunch. Rex Shutterstock

The awards brunch was organized by Revolve’s Raissa Gerona and sponsored by various brands. A popular e-commerce site, Revolve was started by techies Michael Karanikolas and Michael Mente. It focuses strongly on the online aspect of fashion and beauty.

Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie are among the retailer’s fans. Chrissy Teigen collaborated with Revolve on a 36-piece collection of footwear and apparel that debuted in October.

Rocky Barnes attends the Revolve Awards nominees brunch in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

See more photos from the Revolve Awards brunch in the gallery.