Olivia Culpo Launches Pretty Little Thing Collab in Flirty Outfit & Knitted Peep-Toe Booties With a Pedi That Popped

Olivia Culpo launches a collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. REX Shutterstock

Ciao, bella. Olivia Culpo stepped out in sleek style on Thursday in Los Angeles at the launch of her exclusive capsule collection for retailer Pretty Little Thing, where she was feted with an Italian-inspired soiree.

The former Miss Universe arrived decked out from head to toe in the U.K.-based retailer’s brand. She had on a white shirt-dress unbuttoned low and a black leather skirt teamed with a pair of the British label’s knitted peep-toe sock boots — where she showed off a bright red pedi with the lipstick to match.

Olivia Culpo wears head-to-toe Pretty Little Thing at the launch of her capsule collection in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

The Donna booties feature a knitted upper and cutout detail along the side, and a 4-inch heel. They’re available for $70 on prettylittlething.us.

“Feeling truly beyond grateful tonight to celebrate the launch of my @prettylittlething collection! Thank you everyone who made this possible and came to celebrate with me!” Culpo shared on Instagram.

Olivia Culpo wears head-to-toe Pretty Little Thing at the launch of her capsule collection in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Culpo’s launch party included a presentation of her collaborative line of chic dresses that incorporated ladylike details such as lace, embroidery, ruffles, pearl ornaments and floral motifs, as well as flirty off-the-shoulder and cropped silhouettes.

The collection will debut on the brand’s website on Monday.

The event also included a special appearance by Rita Ora, who performed a stripped-down acoustic version of her hit “Your Song.”

Pretty Little Thing’s Donna peep-toe knitted sock booties; $70; prettylittlething.us. Courtesy of Pretty Little Thing

Some of the other guests included go-to red carpet designer Michael Costello, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Marie and La La Kent, E! personality Malika Haqq, and the U.K. fast-fashion brand’s founder, Umar Kamani. Kamani’s father is Mahmud Kamani, the director of e-retail giant boohoo.com.

Pretty Little Thing celebrated its launch in the U.S. last year in Los Angeles. The retailer carries dresses, footwear and accessories.