Odell Beckham Jr. Styles Injured Ankle in Flashy Supreme x Louis Vuitton Walking Boot

Odell Beckham Jr. flashed a Supreme x Louis Vuitton orthopedic boot. Splash News

No one can style a walking boot quite like Odell Beckham Jr.

Two months after suffering a season-ending ankle injury, the New York Giants wide receiver has been spotted wearing a flashy Supreme x Louis Vuitton walking boot around town.

Odell Beckham Jr. supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store opening in NYC. Splash News

On Monday, Beckham Jr. appeared at a store opening for the new Privé Revaux label in New York. The football player was there to support his friend and actor Jamie Foxx, who is one of the stars behind the sunglasses brand.

The collaboration between Supreme and Louis Vuitton has been one of the most anticipated of the year. Beckham Jr. has frequently posted pictures of himself decked out in its pieces from head to toe.

9. A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

At 25, the football star is well-known for his luxurious tastes — he frequently poses in front of his sportscars for his social media accounts and even received a hospital visit from rapper Drake while being treated for the ankle injury.

Everybody tell u HOW to do it….but they never did it. #Levitate A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Recently, Beckham Jr. also collaborated with Nike on a custom sneaker, the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ.”