These Fashion Week Celebs Try to Defy Their Age With Far-Out Looks

Fashion Week spectators always dress to the nines, attempting to outdo the stylish looks seen on the runway. These looks tend to leave onlookers in awe — either because they are impeccably fashionable or because they’re extremely outrageous.

Sometimes in the process of putting together these astonishing outfits, the wearer forgets to consider his or her age. And other times, one just doesn’t care whether the look is age-appropriate.

Italian journalist Anna Dello Russo is 55 years old and likes to defy that age by opting for outfits targeted at different age groups. This risky look is centered around a Saint Laurent jumpsuit covered in hot-pink sequins. Russo wore this under a bright red Balenciaga coat and added black peep-toe pumps for trendy appeal. She showcased this ensemble at fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week.

18-year-old Rowan Blanchard is a Disney Channel star and likes to venture away from the typical teenage attire. Blanchard wore a Chanel couture suit to fall 2017 Paris Couture Week. This mature Chanel look is classic with its wide-leg trousers and jacket reminiscent of the original 1954 piece designed by the label’s founder.

