North West Lands First Magazine Cover, While Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie Kennedy

Kim Kardashian poses with North West for 'Interview' magazine. Twitter

North West might be a mere 4 years old, but she just landed her first magazine cover.

In a spread for Interview magazine’s September issue, North stars alongside mom Kim Kardashian West in an “America’s First Family”-themed shoot. While the 36-year-old mom noticeably channels Jackie Kennedy in a short brown wig, the toddler is simply adorable in a variety of dresses. Moreover, Nori also took part in her very first interview.

Interview Magazine 📸 Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/6Um3JgOm8Q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

The tiny tot donned patent leather Mary Janes for the shoot, where she was asked questions by other celebrity children — including her cousin Penelope Disick, Kaia Gerber, Millie Bobby Brown and even Britney Spears’ sons Sean and Jayden Federline.

Her mom took to Instagram today to post a sweet photo from the shoot, writing, “Interview Magazine September cover!!! This photo shoot I will cherish forever as such an amazing memory with my daughter, working with the most incredible team.”

I will treasure this shoot forever! Thank you @InterviewMag 📸Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/NBaB4PU5ZA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

In the feature, young North revealed that her family calls her “Bubs,” that she loves cheese pizza and that her favorite Kanye West song is “Amazing.”

