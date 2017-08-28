Noah Cyrus Channeled Sister Miley’s 2015 VMAs Look in $70 Thigh-High Boots

Noah Cyrus at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Last night’s 2017 MTV VMAs was a family affair for singer Noah Cyrus.

The 17-year-old was joined by her dad, Billy Ray, sister Miley and her boyfriend Tanner Drayton at the awards show held in Inglewood, Calif., at the Forum.

She made a casual red-carpet appearance in a Sandra Kpodonou white hoodie, Garrett Leight x Mark McNairy blush-colored sunglasses and Public Desire over-the-knee black boots, which you can purchase online now for a mere $70.

While the young star made it clear that she has her own personal style apart from her older sibling Miley, we couldn’t help notice that her thigh-high boots immediately took us back to when her sister hosted the VMAs back in 2015.

A few years ago, Miley rocked a pair of metallic platform boots similar to the ones Noah wore this year. The “Stay Together” singer’s long brown locks aren’t helping either, as it also brought us back to Miley’s hairstyle from way back when. They are family after all, so at the end of the day, the two stars will often resemble each other in some type of way.

Noah Cyrus at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Public Desire Poison over-the-knee Foil boots, $69.99; publicdesire.com

Want more?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Twinned for Date Night

Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Shows Off Her Own Bold Red-Carpet Style

Katy Perry Got Stuck in the Trash in This Edgy Yellow Dress and Glossy Boots at Wango Tango

Katy Perry Did a High Kick in Jimmy Choo Heels