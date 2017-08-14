Nina Dobrev Gave Her Look a ’70s Twist With Retro Clog Sandals

Nina Dobrev wears a flowered dress and shades while en route to the Annual Day of Indulgence Party on Sunday. Splash

Nina Dorev may be a millennial, but her latest shoes are a blast from the past.

The “Vampire Diaries” star wore a white dress with a floral pattern to the InStyle Day of Indulgence in Brentwood, Calif. on Sunday, accessorizing with minimal jewelry and oversized sunglasses for a chic, summery look. While her dress was timeless, Dobrev’s shoes — a pair of croc-printed Robert Clergerie clog sandals — nodded to the ’70s.

Nina Dobrev wears a summery floral dress with embossed platform clogs to the Annual Day of Indulgence Party.The sandals, which feature a four-inch heel, worked with Dobrev’s casual look, but could transition from a weekend to a workday when paired with a different outfit, or could even work for night when paired with a minidress.

Dobrev was not the only attendee at the Day of Indulgence to rock a ’70s-inspired shoe. Kerry Washington stepped out in a denim Tory Burch minidress, which she paired with black and tan platform sandals. The “Scandal” star’s hair style lended a disco vibe to her look.

Kerry Washington wears a denim minidress and platform sandals to the Day of Indulgence party, accessorizing with a matching handbag and wearing her hair natural. Splash

Halle Berry’s look had a vintage feel, too: She donned a sheer kaftan with a slip dress underneath, sporting an afro like Washington. The star, who turns 52 today, accessorized completely clear sunglasses and flat, backless sandals, which showed off her feet and offered a more sophisticated twist on the slides that are so popular right now.

Halle Berry sports a kaftan with a slip dress underneath, wearing flat sandals and natural hair to complete her look at the Day of Indulgence Party in Brentwood, Calif.Shop Dobrev’s sandals below.

Robert Clergerie Embossed Leather Clogs, $297; stylebop.com

