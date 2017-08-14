Nina Dobrev Gave Her Look a ’70s Twist With Retro Clog Sandals

Nina Dobrev, Day of Indulgence party
Nina Dobrev wears a flowered dress and shades while en route to the Annual Day of Indulgence Party on Sunday.
Nina Dorev may be a millennial, but her latest shoes are a blast from the past.

The “Vampire Diaries” star wore a white dress with a floral pattern to the InStyle Day of Indulgence in Brentwood, Calif. on Sunday, accessorizing with minimal jewelry and oversized sunglasses for a chic, summery look. While her dress was timeless, Dobrev’s shoes — a pair of croc-printed Robert Clergerie clog sandals — nodded to the ’70s.

Nina Dobrev, annual day of indulgence

Nina Dobrev wears a summery floral dress with embossed platform clogs to the Annual Day of Indulgence Party.The sandals, which feature a four-inch heel, worked with Dobrev’s casual look, but could transition from a weekend to a workday when paired with a different outfit, or could even work for night when paired with a minidress.

Dobrev was not the only attendee at the Day of Indulgence to rock a ’70s-inspired shoe. Kerry Washington stepped out in a denim Tory Burch minidress, which she paired with black and tan platform sandals. The “Scandal” star’s hair style lended a disco vibe to her look.

Kerry Washington, day of indulgence, denim dress, fashion Kerry Washington wears a denim minidress and platform sandals to the Day of Indulgence party, accessorizing with a matching handbag and wearing her hair natural. Splash

Halle Berry’s look had a vintage feel, too: She donned a sheer kaftan with a slip dress underneath, sporting an afro like Washington. The star, who turns 52 today, accessorized completely clear sunglasses and flat, backless sandals, which showed off her feet and offered a more sophisticated twist on the slides that are so popular right now.

Halle Berry, day of indulgence

Halle Berry sports a kaftan with a slip dress underneath, wearing flat sandals and natural hair to complete her look at the Day of Indulgence Party in Brentwood, Calif.Shop Dobrev’s sandals below.

Robert Clergie sandals

 

Robert Clergerie Embossed Leather Clogs, $297; stylebop.com

