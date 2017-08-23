Nina Dobrev Looks Like a High-Fashion Wednesday Addams in This Outfit

Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams (left) and Nina Dobrev. REX Shutterstock/Splash

Nina Dobrev could be the newest member of the Addams Family. On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the actress stepped out to celebrate her Harper by Harper’s Bazaar September issue cover with some of her famous friends by her side.

Dobrev opted for a Ralph Lauren black and white collared dress that gave off major Wednesday Addams vibes — adding blunt eyebrows to the mix.

Nina Dobrev wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Malone Souliers heels at the Harper by Harper’s Bazaar September issue celebration. Splash

The former “Vampire Diaries” star amped up her look with a pair of nude and black nappa Malone Souliers lace-up heels. The London-based label is gaining major traction with celebrities including Ellie Goulding, Blake Lively and Mandy Moore, and the Footwear News fashion team recently named the brand as one of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now in the Emerging Designers Talent list for 2017.

Malone Souliers Montana heels, $673; malonesouliers.com

At the party, held at Rosaline in West Hollywood, Calif., Dobrev was joined by fellow celebrity friends for the occasion, including Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Kat Graham and Jessica Szohr.

Pinch me! I'm a lucky girl. Surrounded by so much love and beauty. Thank you to everyone for coming out tonight. Your love and support means the world to me ❤️@harpersbazaarus #HarperbyHBZ @sephora #LuxeAtSephora A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

