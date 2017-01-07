Nicole Kidman’s Red-Carpet Style Evolution at the Golden Globes

View Slideshow Nicole Kidman REX Shutterstock.

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for yet another Golden Globe Award. She’s up for a supporting-actress nod for her performance in the drama “Lion.” Kidman will be attending and is expected to present at the 2017 show, which means one more Golden Globes red-carpet moment for the star to add under her belt.

Kidman, who received her first Golden Globe nomination in 1992, walked the red carpet in 1996 with then-husband Tom Cruise by her side. It was a big night for the actress as she took home her first Golden Globe, winning the best-actress honor for her role in “To Die For.” At the ceremony, she wore a pair of square-toed mules, which was an appropriate shoe style for that time period, and a strapless gown.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the awards show in 1996. Kidman paired her strapless gown with satin square-toed mules. REX Shutterstock.

Her most recent appearance took place in January 2013 at the 70th Golden Globe Awards, and she stunned in an Alexander McQueen that hid her Manolo Blahnik shoes. She was nominated twice that year: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for “Paperboy” and Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for “Hemingway & Gellhorn.”

Nicole Kidman at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards in Alexander McQueen that hid her Manolo Blahnik shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Another memorable red-carpet look came at the 2012 show when she wore an embellished Versace gown with Manolo Blahnik heels, which were once again hidden under her dress.

If it were up to us, we’d prefer if Kidman channeled her 2004 self when she appeared on the red carpet in a dress that let her shoes shine. She paired green peep-toe pumps with a YSL Rive Gauche by Tom Ford dress, which was just as eye-catching.

Nicole Kidman in green peep-toe pumps and a YSL Rive Gauche by Tom Ford dress at the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Since her 1992 nomination, Kidman has won three Golden Globes, which also included best actress wins for “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Others.”

This year, Kidman is up against Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis in the movie supporting-actress category. Stay tuned for more coverage from the event, which airs live Sunday on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

To catch up on all of Kidman’s Golden Globe looks, click through the gallery below.

