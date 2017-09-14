Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts Hit Michael Kors, Plus More Celebs on the Front Row at NYFW

Celebs in the front row at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Hollywood A-listers, HBO TV stars, famous photographers and more hit the front row at New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, award-winning actresses and friends, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts, stepped out together for the Michael Kors spring ’18 show. Both women opted for floral prints for the occasion, but Kidman donned white stilettos while the 48-year-old “Twin Peaks” revival actress donned black sandals.

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones also sat front row at Michael Kors, along with daughter Carys Zeta-Douglas, 14.

Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the front row at Michael Kors. Rex Shutterstock

Over at Marc Jacobs’ spring ’18 show on the same day, Emily Ratajkowski wore red satin Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps with black jeans and a white embellished button up blouse.

Emily Ratajkowski at Marc Jacobs spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

At the same a show, “Girls” alum Zosia Mamet donned lilac suede platform ankle strap pumps.

Zosia Mamet at Marc Jacobs spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

And at Marchesa’s spring ’18 presentation, Jennifer Morrison and Victoria Justice sat front row — both donning velvet boots. While the “Once Upon a Time” actress sported a black over-the-knee style, Justice rocked millennial pink ankle booties.

Jennifer Morrison and Victoria Justice at Marchesa spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery ahead for more celebs in the front row at NYFW.

