Nicole Kidman Shines in Prada Like a Disco Ball at London Film Festival

Nicole Kidman at the premiere of "The Killing of a Scared Deer" on Oct. 12. Rex Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman’s acting skills have received their fair share of recognition this year — she picked up her first Emmy Award for her role in miniseries “Big Little Lies” — and the actress’ style on the awards circuit has also been praised.

Kidman continued her streak of strong red carpet looks at the London Film Festival premiere of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” yesterday, wearing a silver sequined Prada gown with matching sandals.

Nicole Kidman at the premiere of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” in London on Oct. 12. Rex Shutterstock

The 50-year-old actress’ fully sequined gown shined like a disco ball, reflecting the colors of the red carpet, and she topped off the look with equally shiny jewelry from Berganza London for a head-turning look.

“The Killing of the Sacred Deer” is a psychological thriller about a renowned cardiovascular surgeon (Colin Farrell) who finds a sinister teenage boy disrupting his life. Kidman stars as Farrell’s onscreen wife, continuing her streak of deeper roles.

Kidman and Farrell — dressed in a smooth tux and black dress shoes — are sure to generate awards season buzz around the film, which already picked up an award at the Cannes Film Festival for Best Screenwriting and has received high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nicole Kidman poses alongside Colin Farrell on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” REX/Shutterstock

Want more?

7 Best Sandals on the Emmys Red Carpet: Nicole Kidman & More Celebs

Nicole Kidman Rocks a Bold Print Dress & Trendy Sandals on the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman Looks Like a Princess in This Nude Couture Dress & Gold Sandals on the Red Carpet