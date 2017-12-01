Nicole Kidman Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction at Louis Vuitton Event in New York

Nicole Kidman poses at a Lincoln Center event Nov. 30. Rex Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman stepped out in a dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit at a Louis Vuitton event in New York Nov. 30.

Kidman’s gown featured glittery detailing and a low neckline. The 50-year-old paired the dress with high black sandals for a chic, monochromatic look.

Nicole Kidman steps out in a Louis Vuitton dress at an event for the brand held in New York Nov. 30.The actress narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in her gown, which blew in the wind as she walked down the city streets. Kidman tried to hold down her dress, but she laughed it off.

While Kidman has entered into her 50s, she hasn’t shied away from form-fitting and revealing red carpet looks.

Kidman often opts for strappy sandals, which she pairs with gowns that feature dramatic slits or low bustlines for sensual looks. And at the 2017 American Music Awards, Kidman stepped out in a dress with dramatic thigh-high boots.

Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at the American Music Awards. Rex Shutterstock

