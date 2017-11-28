Nicole Kidman Rocks Sky-High Chloe Gosselin Sandals for Gotham Awards

Nicole Kidman at the Gotham Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman was all sparkles at the Gotham Awards last night.

Dressed in a metallic Altuzarra dress and sky-high black Chloe Gosselin sandals, Kidman was honored with the Actress Tribute at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards. At 50, the Oscar winner brought a tinge of old-Hollywood glamour to the ceremony with her dress, a plunging sequin number with a beaded hemline.

Nicole Kidman wore a pair of Chloe Gosselin sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Kidman’s good friend and “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon presented the award in a black and gold Oscar de la Renta dress and Christian Louboutin heels. Both Kidman and Witherspoon chose sparkly outfits for the big night.

“I’ve been one of her biggest fans since I saw one of her very first movies, ‘Dead Calm,'” Witherspoon said of Kidman in her speech.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Rex Shutterstock

In recent years, Kidman has starred in movies such as “The Beguiled” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” Held at the glitzy Cipriani Wall Street restaurant, the awards ceremony recognized the “Call Me by Your Name” independent film with the best feature award, while James Franco, Jordan Peele and Saoirse Ronan also brought home awards.

Nicole Kidman Rex Shutterstock

Other standouts from the red carpet included looks from Mary J. Blige, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Cynthia Nixon, who rocked an off-the-shoulder dress and cut-out heels.