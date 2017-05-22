Nicole Kidman Looked Like a Modern Ballerina In This Calvin Klein Look

View Slideshow Nicole Kidman wearing Calvin Klein By Appointment at the premiere of "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22. REX Shutterstock

The Cannes Film Festival fashion hits keep on coming, this time courtesy of Nicole Kidman.

The actress hit the red carpet at the film festival in the South of France for her film “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” in a look that seemed perfectly fitting of the dazzling festival. She wore a Calvin Klein By Appointment black satin bustier top with a silk tulle skirt held up by silk suspenders. She completed the look with Calvin Klein fall ’17 patent pumps with an ankle strap and cut-out heel detail. Kidman totally epitomized a modern ballerina in the elegant ensemble.

Nicole Kidman wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment bustier and skirt with Calvin Klein fall ’17 heels at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Another look at Kidman’s Calvin Klein look at the premiere of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Kidman wore a Christian Dior look for a photo call.

Nicole Kidman wearing Christian Dior at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Kidman’s Dior heels worn at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Stars including Eva Longoria, Izabel Goulart, Jourdan Dunn, Sara Sampaio, Andie Macdowell and more were in attendance at “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” premiere. Designer Miuccia Prada was there, too.

