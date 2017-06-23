Nicki Minaj Teased a Secret Video Shoot in These Gold Gladiator Shoes

Minaj at the "Barbershop 2: The Next Cut" premiere in L.A. REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj sent fans into a frenzy yesterday on social media after posting a flurry of Instagram posts in an enchanting Grecian goddess-inspired look. The rapper teased behind-the-scenes video from a “secret shoot” while simultaneously announcing that she would be dropping two new songs at midnight.

Minaj, never one to shy away from a style risk, wore a white, plunging low-cut bodysuit/gown fitted with a wide gold belt. Her accessories, all gold, included a large choker, thick bangles, spiral earrings and a diamond and floral crown.

While social media buzzed about every aspect of her look, from her body to her clothes, her stiletto shoes were not to be missed as a focal point. Minaj’s gold peep-toe thigh-high sandals, of which a designer has yet to be credited, featured a caged silhouette that completed the gladiatorlike attire.

Exclusive 😻 always feel better. 👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

It’s unclear whether her secret shoot is connected to the two newly released songs, “I Can’t Even Lie ft. Future” and “Nobody ft. Alicia Keys.” Both tracks come from DJ Khaled’s album “Grateful,” which dropped today.

