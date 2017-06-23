Nicki Minaj Teased a Secret Video Shoot in These Gold Gladiator Shoes

Nicki Minaj sent fans into a frenzy yesterday on social media after posting a flurry of Instagram posts in an enchanting Grecian goddess-inspired look. The rapper teased behind-the-scenes video from a “secret shoot” while simultaneously announcing that she would be dropping two new songs at midnight.
Minaj, never one to shy away from a style risk, wore a white, plunging low-cut bodysuit/gown fitted with a wide gold belt. Her accessories, all gold, included a large choker, thick bangles, spiral earrings and a diamond and floral crown.
Every girl knows what I'm doing. When u waitin on that eye liner to dry so u gotta keep ya eyes mad low like a crazy person. Cuz if u open them eyes and mess it up, u dead ass b ready to kill somebody 😂 Sheika slayed that makeup or nah? Hey Neal! And my other babies. #ICantEvenLie ft @future & #Nobody ft @aliciakeys drops @ MIDNIGHT off @djkhaled new album. #NBAAwards JUNE 26th on TNT 😘😘😘😍😍😍❣️❣️❣️
While social media buzzed about every aspect of her look, from her body to her clothes, her stiletto shoes were not to be missed as a focal point. Minaj’s gold peep-toe thigh-high sandals, of which a designer has yet to be credited, featured a caged silhouette that completed the gladiatorlike attire.
It’s unclear whether her secret shoot is connected to the two newly released songs, “I Can’t Even Lie ft. Future” and “Nobody ft. Alicia Keys.” Both tracks come from DJ Khaled’s album “Grateful,” which dropped today.
