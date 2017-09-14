Nicki Minaj Closed NYFW With a Big Wardrobe Malfunction While in $50 Heels

View Slideshow Nicki Minaj suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her top slipped at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj undoubtedly stole the show at this year’s New York Fashion Week, but before it came to an end, the star had one more unforgettable look up her sleeve that shocked everyone.

She donned a sultry, all-black look to yesterday’s Marc Jacobs showcase and with her dress being so low-cut, the chart-topping rapper, unfortunately, had a major wardrobe malfunction at the event. Minaj’s chest slipped out of the top of her lacy ensemble designed by Agent Provocateur, but like a pro, she simply repositioned the dress and continued to flawlessly pose for pictures.

Nicki Minaj suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her top slipped at NYFW Rex Shutterstock

Simmi Shoes Amber black satin gem strappy heels, $54.60; simmi.com

What made her outfit even better were the pair of shoes she wore with it. Minaj opted for 5-inch strappy heels from UK-based retailer, Simmi Shoes, which — wait for it — retail for only $54.60. The open-toed sandal straps are embellished with crystals all around the entire shoe and extend all the way up to the ankle. It’s a statement accessory that stands out and won’t break the bank. With fashion weeks around the world coming up, here’s to hoping Minaj reveals more of her affordable finds in the shows to come.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.

Want more?

Nicki Minaj Steals Front Row Spotlight With Floor-Length Blond Hair at Varsity-Themed NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj Poses on a Private Jet in Thigh-High Studded Boots

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Boots She Wore in Paris Are Under $100

Rihanna, Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week