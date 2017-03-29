Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract

Nicki Minaj at the Balmain fall '17 runway show in Paris on March 2. REX Shutterstock

At Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, Nicki Minaj sat front row at runway shows including Balmain, H&M and Rick Owens. And then, of course, there was her Internet-breaking outfit at the Haider Ackermann show, where she wore a Mugler blazer that exposed one breast that was covered only by an Agent Provocateur pasty.

Nicki Minaj (center) wears lace-up Alexandre Vauthier shoes with a one-sleeve Mugler blazer, Agent Provocateur pasties and Givenchy shorts at the fall 2017 Haider Ackermann show at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Turns out, Minaj may have been trying to hint at her burgeoning interest in the fashion world. Minaj has always turned heads with her style on stage and on the red carpet, but now she’s taking it to the next level by signing a modeling contract with Wilhelmina’s celebrity division.

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” said Minaj in a press release. “My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.”

So might Minaj’s first gig be? In a press release, Wilhelmina left the options open, saying it’ll push Minaj’s influence in fashion and beauty through “styling, editorials, carefully curated campaigns, and endorsement deals with the agency’s large global network of top clients.”

