Nicki Minaj Just Wore the Same Sandals Paris Hilton Wore on Philipp Plein’s Runway

Nicki Minaj in Beverly Hills on April 3.
Is Nicki Minaj channeling Paris Hilton?

On Monday, the rapper was spotted outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a pair of Philipp Plein thigh-high gladiator boots — the same pair Paris Hilton modeled in the designer’s spring ’17 runway show in September 2016.

Fergie Deconstructed This Runway Look From Head to Toe at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards

Nicki Minaj StyleNicki Minaj outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing Philipp Plein gladiator heels. Splash
Paris Hilton Philipp PleinParis Hilton on the Philipp Plein spring ’17 runway in September 2016. REX Shutterstock

The leather sandals feature gold feline heads up the center and retail for $2,588.

Philipp Plein Gabrielle sandal, $2,588; plein.com

Minaj wore the sandals with a a Medusa-inspired dress by Charbel Zoe. While we’re not exactly sure what Minaj was up to, it seems she was filming a music video. She recently filmed the video for her track “No Frauds” in London, but she could be filming additional footing in L.A. Her stylist Maher Jridi captioned a photo of Minaj with this line from the song: “Soon as i wake up keep an eye out for the snakes,” which would explain the Medusa dress.

"Soon as i wake up keep an eye out for the snakes"🔊 @nickiminaj 🔥🐍🔥

A post shared by Maher Jridi (@maher_1) on

On her Instagram, Minaj teased her followers when she wrote, “Another day another slay. Guess what we’re shooting today?”

Another day another slay 🤷🏽‍♀️🦄 Guess what we're shooting today? 😉

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Only time will tell.

