Nicki Minaj Just Wore the Same Sandals Paris Hilton Wore on Philipp Plein’s Runway

Is Nicki Minaj channeling Paris Hilton?

On Monday, the rapper was spotted outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a pair of Philipp Plein thigh-high gladiator boots — the same pair Paris Hilton modeled in the designer’s spring ’17 runway show in September 2016.

The leather sandals feature gold feline heads up the center and retail for $2,588.

Minaj wore the sandals with a a Medusa-inspired dress by Charbel Zoe. While we’re not exactly sure what Minaj was up to, it seems she was filming a music video. She recently filmed the video for her track “No Frauds” in London, but she could be filming additional footing in L.A. Her stylist Maher Jridi captioned a photo of Minaj with this line from the song: “Soon as i wake up keep an eye out for the snakes,” which would explain the Medusa dress.

"Soon as i wake up keep an eye out for the snakes"🔊 @nickiminaj 🔥🐍🔥 A post shared by Maher Jridi (@maher_1) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

On her Instagram, Minaj teased her followers when she wrote, “Another day another slay. Guess what we’re shooting today?”

Another day another slay 🤷🏽‍♀️🦄 Guess what we're shooting today? 😉 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Only time will tell.

