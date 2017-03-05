Nicki Minaj’s Very Revealing Paris Fashion Week Nip-Slip Inspired By 110-Year-Old Picasso Painting

When Nicki Minaj arrived on Saturday at Haider Ackermann’s fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week show, she rocked a pair of sexy, strappy Alexandre Vauthier heels. Not that you’d notice.
The rapper made an eye-catching appearance in a very daring look — a one-shoulder Mugler blazer that left one of her breasts exposed, with her modesty saved by Agent Provocateur pasties.
Though many of her critics took to social media to suggest she copied the style from her rival, Lil’ Kim — who famously donned a one-shoulder number with her breasts out, too, at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999 — Caroline de Maigret, who sat alongside her at the show, praised the risque ensemble today.
The French model pointed out that it was a look captured 110 years ago by Pablo Picasso in his painting La femme à l’éventail.
“Mood of the day: #Picasso, La femme à l’éventail, 1907,” de Maigret captioned a photo on Instagram that Minaj also shared on her page.
And to make sure her fashion-forward nip-slip style statement did not go unnoticed, Minaj made certain to pull her long tresses away when they cascaded around her bust while flanked by de Maigre to her left and Lou Doillon to her right.
Before the bombshell let it all hang out for Haider Ackermann, she posted a photo of some new Fendi booties she’s breaking in, writing,“new fave boot alert.”
The entertainer has held court in sultry heels — and the outfits to match — at several presentations throughout Paris Fashion Week, including H&M, Balmain and Rick Owens.
