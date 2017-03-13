Nicki Minaj’s Pink Boots She Wore in Paris Are Under $100

Nicki Minaj snapped this photo in Paris. Instagram

On Sunday night, Drake brought Nicki Minaj out during his concert in Paris.

Minaj performed her new song, “No Frauds,” along with a few of her other hits. Aside from the music, the highlight was definitely Minaj’s head-turning outfit. She paired a pink latex bodysuit by Atsuko Kudo with pink platform boots by Current Mood.

While the latex bodysuit retails for nearly $300, Minaj’s boots are actually relatively affordable. Current Mood’s Defender boots are made with vegan leather and have a 5.5-inch heel with a 3-inch platform. Originally priced at $120, the boots are now on sale for $72.

Inches bih…. bad btchs link up 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Backstage at Drake’s concert, Minaj posed with NFL stars Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., adding an iridescent coat to complete the look.

😜 @vonmiller A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

😜 @obj A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

