Nicki Minaj’s Pink Boots She Wore in Paris Are Under $100

Nicki Minaj snapped this photo in Paris.
On Sunday night, Drake brought Nicki Minaj out during his concert in Paris.

Minaj performed her new song, “No Frauds,” along with a few of her other hits. Aside from the music, the highlight was definitely Minaj’s head-turning outfit. She paired a pink latex bodysuit by Atsuko Kudo with pink platform boots by Current Mood.

While the latex bodysuit retails for nearly $300, Minaj’s boots are actually relatively affordable. Current Mood’s Defender boots are made with vegan leather and have a 5.5-inch heel with a 3-inch platform. Originally priced at $120, the boots are now on sale for $72.

Backstage at Drake’s concert, Minaj posed with NFL stars Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., adding an iridescent coat to complete the look.

