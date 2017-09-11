Nicki Minaj Arrives In Dramatic Fur Coat at Oscar de la Renta’s NYFW Show — And Models Walked to Her Music

View Slideshow Nicki Minaj wears a coat by Oscar de la Renta and sandals by Christian Louboutin. Rex Shutterstock

Oscar de la Renta’s spring ’18 show today at New York Fashion Week had the perfect soundtrack when Nicki Minaj arrived — one of her own songs.

“When you’re @ the #OscarDeLaRenta show and realize they’re playing #BeezInTheTrap” the rapper captioned an Instagram video of models showcasing wares to her hit “Beez In the Trap.”

Minaj watched the presentation from the front row while clad in a black and white fur by the fashion house teamed with Christian Louboutin sandals.

In fact, the entire outfit shared a black and white color palette from head to toe, including a white top, black trousers, a chunky black belt with white stitching, Louboutin’s Blakissima sandals in black patent leather, and a white pedi.

Named after Blake Lively, the Blakissima shoe is inspired the move star’s feminine glamor, according to Louboutin.

The shoes incorporate a T-strap and wrap-around ankle detail on a 4-inch heel. A bow embellishment sits atop the toebed straps. The shoes are available for $895 on net-a-porter.com.

Christian Louboutin’s Blakissima sandals; $895; net-a-porter.com Courtesy of net-a-porter

“Incredible show,” Minaj captioned a photo alongside Paris and Nicky Hilton, who were also among the guests. Some of the other attendees included Zosia Mamet, Natasha Poly and Dylan Penn.

Nicky Hilton, at left, and Paris Hilton Rex Shutterstock

