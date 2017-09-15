Nicki Minaj Performs in Money-Print Boots & $4M Worth of Diamonds

Nicki Minaj Courtesy of NBC

Nicki Minaj was all about the Benjamins during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The rapper hit the stage alongside Yo Gotti to perform their hit single, “Rake It Up,” and her outfit deserved a double take.

Covered in money, her custom one-piece was designed by L.A. Roxx and was detailed with 100 dollar-bill print. Not to mention, her face was featured on the 100-dollar bills. To add on the money style theme, Minaj dripped in diamonds for the performance, wearing 4 million dollars worth of jewels from Jacob & Co.

The look matched from head-to-toe as she also wore custom-made boots by Pasquale Shoe Restoration.

Nicki Minaj performing onstage with Yo Gotti during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Courtesy of NBC

The performance caps off Minaj’s whirlwind New York Fashion Week tour. The “No Frauds” rapper was spotted on multiple front rows and was the talk of the town for her over-the-top, yet welcomed, ensembles.

To close out Fashion Week, Minaj hit the Marc Jacobs show in a sultry, all-black look with her dress being so low-cut that she unfortunately had a minor malfunction. Despite the hiccup, Minaj proved she is the ultimate style star by wearing $4 million worth of jewelry one day (as seen on Fallon), and then also opting for $54.60 sandals the next.

