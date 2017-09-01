Nicki Minaj Poses on a Private Jet in Thigh-High Studded Boots

Nicki Minaj in Versace and Alexander Wang. Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj is always ready to make a bold fashion statement, no matter where she is. Yesterday, she was traveling on a private jet and was prompted to take a fierce photo right on the steps of the aircraft.

The singer took to Instagram to share the pic, and it’s as amazing as you imagined. But what really made the moment pop was her unforgettable all-black look. She donned a black Versace loyalty T-shirt and matching shiny Alexander Wang patent boots. If you want to steal her look, we spotted a studded ankle version below that will give you the same powerful effect. The low-cut boot has a 4-inch heel, silver metal studs on the seams and exposed zippers on the front and back that the star would approve of.

As the weather gets colder and with Labor Day sales on full blast, there’s no better time to steal the “Super Bass” singer’s spot-on fall outfit.

@donatella_versace @alexanderwangny A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Alexander Wang Eri boot, $850; alexanderwang.com

Want more?

Nicki Minaj’s Gladiator Sandals Are Goddess Worthy

Nicki Minaj Just Wore the Same Sandals Paris Hilton Wore on Philipp Plein’s Runway

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Boots She Wore in Paris Are Under $100

BET Awards Red Carpet Shoes Through The Years