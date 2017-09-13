Nicki Minaj Wore a $6,000 Outfit & 5-Inch Heels to the ‘Hand In Hand’ Hurricane Relief Telethon

Nicki Minaj spotted arriving at the Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey and Irma Relief Benefit Telethon. Splash News

Nicki Minaj never misses a moment to get glam for a special occasion. Last night, the star went all out for the ‘Hand in Hand’ telethon, which aired live from New York, Los Angeles and Nashville in honor of the Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

She wore an extravagant look totaling more than $6,000 that included a Balmain plaid tweed mini dress priced at $2,119, which was paired with a $1,640 Alaïa waist belt. Minaj kept her accessories going with black lace-up caged heels, also from Alaïa, retailing at $1,340. If you’re interested in a lighter version, we found the statement shoe in white below. The Italian-made 5-inch open-toed leather sandals add extra elegance to her look making them the perfect way to finish the outfit.

However, the “Super Bass” singer really pushed her look over the top with her $1,595 Alexander McQueen hoop choker glistening around her neck. The telethon reportedly raised a total of $14 million.

