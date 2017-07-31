Nicki Minaj’s Gladiator Sandals Are Goddess Worthy

There’s no denying that Nicki Minaj loves thigh-high gladiator sandals. It’s also evident that she really, really loves Philipp Plein’s thigh-high gladiator sandals. So much, in fact, that she has at least two pairs from the designer’s Spring 2017 runway show last fall. The “No Frauds” rapper first wore the black gladiator heels in April — the same pair that Paris Hilton modeled during the September runway show — while shooting in Beverly Hills. Minaj has since followed up to that Medusa-inspired look by pulling out the same style in powder blue for an excursion in Miami.
For a night out at Story Nightclub on July 30, Minaj opted for what seems to be one of her current favorite pairs of shoes by sporting the jewel-encrusted gladiator heels with a high-waisted denim corset. She shared the look on Instagram, captioning the picture simply with “Tap for deets” to reveal her luxury pieces — a denim cropped jacket by Balmain, a tweed purse by Chanel and of course, thigh-high stilettos by Philipp Plein.
