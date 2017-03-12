Zendaya & Gwen Stefani Were Bombshells in Boots: Best Dressed Celebs at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani and Zendaya led the parade of celebrities on the red carpet today at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
The singers showed off their sleek styles alongside other famous faces ahead of the show’s broadcast, which airs on the cable network at 8 p.m. ET.
Stefani stepped out in black over-the-knee boots teamed with metallic short shorts and an embroidered black blouse. Zendaya looked elegant in an orange dress with dark green boots, and Heidi Klum sizzled in bombshell style in a red cutout dress with black sandals.
Singers Chloe and Halle Bailey were sleek in on-trend dresses that popped with color. Chloe had on a tiered green dress teamed with comfy gold platform sandals with block heels, and Halle had on a white graphic dress that had a floor-length train.
Speaking to Footwear News last year at the NAACP Image Awards luncheon, the entertainers shared what it’s like having Beyonce as their manager. “Beyonce is our mentor and has always been an inspiration to us,” Halle said of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment management group. “They allow us to step out on our own and have the creative freedom we want, and yes, she has input, but she lets us do what we love to do.”
Of course, the sister duo also picked up some style tips from their mentor. “She has always inspired us to remain comfortable, wear what you want and be free,” Chloe added.
Meanwhile,”Dance Moms” star Chloe Lukasiak showed off her moves in a billowing two-piece dress and twirled in a strappy nude sandal.
Performers at the award show include MGK, Little Mix and former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello.
Guests scheduled to appear include Nick Cannon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, Zendaya, Chris Pratt and more.
