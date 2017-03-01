Nick Jonas Arrives for Paris Fashion Week Wearing Yeezys

By / 52 mins ago
Nick Jonas Paris Fashion Week
Nick Jonas in Paris on March 1.
Splash

Nick Jonas arrived in style for Paris Fashion Week.

The singer was first spotted at Los Angeles International Airport wearing Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” sneakers before jetting off to Paris. When he arrived today, he was wearing the same outfit and sneakers.

Related
Shoe of the Day Paris Fashion Week: Saint Laurent's Ruched Boots

Nick Jonas Paris Fashion WeekNick Jonas arrives at Los Angeles International Airport wearing Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Splash
Nick Jonas Paris Fashion WeekNick Jonas arriving in Paris wearing Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. Splash

It wouldn’t be unusual if Jonas, who has his own line of sneakers with Creative Recreation, were spotted at the Balmain runway show on Thursday. He wore a look by the French label at the Grammy Awards last month.

Nick Jonas 2017 Grammys Red CarpetNick Jonas wearing a Balmain look and suede chelsea boots on the red carpet. AP Images

Other celebs have touched down in Paris, too. Emma Roberts, Salma Hayek and Karlie Kloss are also visiting the City of Light as Paris Fashion Week kicks into full gear.

Want more?

Florence Welch, A$AP Rocky, Ashley Graham and More Celebs Turned Out for the Runway Shows in Milan

All the Best Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Shoe of the Day Paris Fashion Week: Saint Laurent’s Ruched Boots

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s