Nick Jonas Arrives for Paris Fashion Week Wearing Yeezys

Nick Jonas in Paris on March 1. Splash

Nick Jonas arrived in style for Paris Fashion Week.

The singer was first spotted at Los Angeles International Airport wearing Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” sneakers before jetting off to Paris. When he arrived today, he was wearing the same outfit and sneakers.

Nick Jonas arrives at Los Angeles International Airport wearing Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Splash

Nick Jonas arriving in Paris wearing Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. Splash

It wouldn’t be unusual if Jonas, who has his own line of sneakers with Creative Recreation, were spotted at the Balmain runway show on Thursday. He wore a look by the French label at the Grammy Awards last month.

Nick Jonas wearing a Balmain look and suede chelsea boots on the red carpet. AP Images

Other celebs have touched down in Paris, too. Emma Roberts, Salma Hayek and Karlie Kloss are also visiting the City of Light as Paris Fashion Week kicks into full gear.

