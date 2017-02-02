All the Celebrities in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week: Men’s

View Slideshow Left to right: David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and Liev Schreiber at the Todd Snyder fall '17 show. REX Shutterstock

While women’s New York Fashion Week is often thought to be one of the most star-studded of all the fashion weeks, this year’s New York Fashion Week: Men’s has shown itself to be a big celebrity draw.

At this week’s shows and presentations, we spotted athletes, rappers, actors, TV personalities and more. Victor Cruz, a fashion week regular, sat front row at the Odavia & Sons show. Fellow NFL player Stefon Diggs attended the Robert Geller show.

Victor Cruz sitting front row at the Odavia & Sons fall ’17 show. REX Shutterstock

Stefon Diggs at the Robert Geller show. REX Shutterstock

Todd Snyder’s fall ’17 show drew a big crowd that included Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, as well as Liev Schreiber, Andy Cohen and Johannes Huebl.

Andy Cohen in the front row at the Todd Snyder fall ’17 show. REX Shutterstock

Left to right: David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and Liev Schreiber at the Todd Snyder fall ’17 show. REX Shutterstock

Miles Teller and girlfriend Keleigh Sperry turned heads at the Boss show, which was also attended by Zachary Quinto.

Miles Teller and girlfriend Keleigh Sperry in the front row at Boss. REX Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week: Men’s wraps up today. Click through the gallery to see more stars who sat front row.

