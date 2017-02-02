All the Celebrities in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week: Men’s

While women’s New York Fashion Week is often thought to be one of the most star-studded of all the fashion weeks, this year’s New York Fashion Week: Men’s has shown itself to be a big celebrity draw.
At this week’s shows and presentations, we spotted athletes, rappers, actors, TV personalities and more. Victor Cruz, a fashion week regular, sat front row at the Odavia & Sons show. Fellow NFL player Stefon Diggs attended the Robert Geller show.
Todd Snyder’s fall ’17 show drew a big crowd that included Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, as well as Liev Schreiber, Andy Cohen and Johannes Huebl.
Miles Teller and girlfriend Keleigh Sperry turned heads at the Boss show, which was also attended by Zachary Quinto.
New York Fashion Week: Men’s wraps up today. Click through the gallery to see more stars who sat front row.
