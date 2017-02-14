Christina Ricci, Nicky Hilton and More Celebrities on the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week simply wouldn’t be the same without the slew of celebrities that come out to sit front row. And with that said, this year has not lacked in famous faces. Former iconic models, celebrity kids, and of course, Anna Wintour, have all been front and center.
David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, stopped by the Alexander Wang show, sporting a pink hoodie and mismatched black and white Converse.
Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance at the Calvin Klein Collection show, wearing tan overcoat with leather boots.
Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung, Christina Ricci and Rose Leslie sat pretty at Altuzarra.
“Orange Is the New Black” star Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli looked fabulous in contrasting prints attending the Christian Siriano show.
Julianne Moore and “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown mingle at Calvin Klein Collection.
To view all the best shots, click through the gallery.
