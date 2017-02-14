Christina Ricci, Nicky Hilton and More Celebrities on the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

View Slideshow From left to right: Emmy Rossum, Rachel Zöe, Karolina Kurkova, Christina Ricci and Nicky Hilton Rothschild REX Shutterstock.

New York Fashion Week simply wouldn’t be the same without the slew of celebrities that come out to sit front row. And with that said, this year has not lacked in famous faces. Former iconic models, celebrity kids, and of course, Anna Wintour, have all been front and center.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, stopped by the Alexander Wang show, sporting a pink hoodie and mismatched black and white Converse.

Brooklyn Beckham REX Shutterstock.

Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance at the Calvin Klein Collection show, wearing tan overcoat with leather boots.

Gwyneth Paltrow REX Shutterstock.

Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung, Christina Ricci and Rose Leslie sat pretty at Altuzarra.

From left to right: Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung, Christina Ricci and Rose Leslie. REX Shutterstock.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli looked fabulous in contrasting prints attending the Christian Siriano show.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli. REX Shutterstock.

Julianne Moore and “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown mingle at Calvin Klein Collection.

Julianne Moore and Millie Bobby Brown. REX Shutterstock.

